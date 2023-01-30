Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Aquamarine Zurich AG purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,331,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,143 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 9,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.61.

American Express Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.82. 3,939,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.81. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

