Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,514 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,387. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.12.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

