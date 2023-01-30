Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 343 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $20,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.36.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $179.45. The company had a trading volume of 230,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

