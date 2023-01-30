Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$21.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.08.

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$14.62 and a 52-week high of C$22.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

