Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$21.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.08.
Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance
Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$14.62 and a 52-week high of C$22.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07.
Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Featured Articles
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.