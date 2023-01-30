Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 47,268 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 1.8% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,469 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,181 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,806,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,960,000 after purchasing an additional 800,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,072. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.36. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.



