Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$164.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$167.00 to C$164.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$214.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$195.22.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 3.2 %

Canadian Tire stock traded down C$5.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$156.71. The stock had a trading volume of 97,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,020. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$139.24 and a 52-week high of C$196.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$149.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$154.87. The firm has a market cap of C$9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

