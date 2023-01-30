CannabisCoin Price Tops $0.0058 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $448,653.85 and $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,236.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.28 or 0.00397138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.13 or 0.00779504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00094317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.37 or 0.00569650 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00185532 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.