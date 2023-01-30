Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 101,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 354,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.44.
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
