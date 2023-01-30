Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 101,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 354,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,282,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,843,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 154,987 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 121,554 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

