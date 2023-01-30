Capital Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,322 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.88. 28,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,713. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.