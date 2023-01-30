Capital Planning LLC Buys 1,648 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,549,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,467,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $155.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

