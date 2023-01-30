Capital Planning LLC Has $421,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Capital Planning LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, reaching $102.32. 51,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,463. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $127.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08.

