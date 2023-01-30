Capital Planning LLC Purchases 2,632 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,359. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.20.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.