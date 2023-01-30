Capital Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.6% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $4.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,833,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,181,734. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

