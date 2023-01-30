Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,498,200 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 1,622,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 282.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPXWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Capital Power Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPXWF stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

