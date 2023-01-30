CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in January

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,500 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 1,080,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.8 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile
Further Reading
