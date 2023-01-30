Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OFSTF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Carbon Streaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OFSTF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. 58,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. Carbon Streaming has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $83.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of -57.81.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carbon Streaming will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

