Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $13.18 billion and approximately $384.18 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001644 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.03 or 0.06833645 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00089692 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00028634 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00057405 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010325 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001066 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025514 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000966 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,413,306,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,593,679,000 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
