Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Acquires 838 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.16. 111,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,988. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.