Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys 21,948 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $22,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 172,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.19. 33,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,992. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20.

