Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $5.90 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after buying an additional 258,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.63 on Monday, hitting $404.02. The stock had a trading volume of 834,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,563. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

