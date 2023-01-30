Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Visa by 8.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 34,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Visa by 31.7% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 150.2% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,043. The company has a market capitalization of $432.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

