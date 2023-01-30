Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 785.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 587,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,313. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Hovde Group cut their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

