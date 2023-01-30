Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after purchasing an additional 998,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $491.52. 1,022,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,579. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.73 and a 200 day moving average of $523.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.