CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Up 3.2%

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.48 and last traded at $71.33. 1,511,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,697,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

CarMax Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

