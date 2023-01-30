Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -409.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -666.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.