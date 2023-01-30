Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,091,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 24,770,260 shares.The stock last traded at $9.21 and had previously closed at $7.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.65.

Carvana Trading Up 23.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,315.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

