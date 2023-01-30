Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Short Interest Update

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Currently, 26.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Univest Sec cut their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,579,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,235,000 after acquiring an additional 62,151 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 51,390 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,536. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.14.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

