Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $3.04 on Monday, hitting $261.50. 3,409,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

