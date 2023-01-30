Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) PT Raised to $44.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stephens from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CATY. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

CATY opened at $42.23 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

