Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Cut by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $391.19. The company had a trading volume of 510,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,359. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $621.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.32.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.29.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

