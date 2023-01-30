Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,814.42.

CMG stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,618.21. 10,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,904. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,494.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,528.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

