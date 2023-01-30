Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.06

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 2282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Churchill Capital Corp V Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp V

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dryden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 50.0% during the second quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 20.3% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 238.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.