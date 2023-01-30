Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.06

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 2040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter valued at $467,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter valued at $7,070,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 0.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter valued at $744,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

