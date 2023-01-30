Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Ciena worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $180,838.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,487 shares in the company, valued at $24,895,961.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $166,651.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,040 shares in the company, valued at $18,210,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $180,838.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,961.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,128 shares of company stock worth $2,152,143. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.37. 323,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

