Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Trading 3.5% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $109.30 and last traded at $109.15. 41,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 446,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.