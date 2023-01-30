Citigroup Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $320.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $297.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.69.

NYSE:ROK opened at $286.46 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $295.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.73 and a 200-day moving average of $248.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

