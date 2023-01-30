Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $7.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLSD. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $80.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.83. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $29,243.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $29,243.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at $707,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $73,943 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

