Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 950 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 ($13.87) to GBX 950 ($11.76) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,195 ($14.80).

LON CBG opened at GBX 959.50 ($11.88) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,056.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,038.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 872.27. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 872 ($10.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,339 ($16.58).

In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 13,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,082 ($13.40), for a total value of £147,022.16 ($182,025.70). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,116 shares of company stock worth $2,316,626 over the last quarter.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

