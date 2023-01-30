Clover Finance One Day Volume Hits $1.53 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $75.81 million and $1.53 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

