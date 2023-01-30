CoinLoan Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.14 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and $21,452.71 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for about $7.76 or 0.00033936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00391582 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.46 or 0.27486160 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00583650 BTC.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

