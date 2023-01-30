Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Trading 2.9% Higher

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.73 and last traded at $73.67. 1,868,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,817,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 241.02%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 583,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,977,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

