Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.52. 344,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,751. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

