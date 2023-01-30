Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Has $10.32 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned 1.57% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

JHML traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.