Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEF remained flat at $67.79 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,736. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.