Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Sells 28 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.8% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $505.30. 482,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $224.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $484.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

