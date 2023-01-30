Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €9.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.87) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.33) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.78) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.70 ($11.63) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

ETR CBK opened at €10.10 ($10.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.17 ($5.62) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($10.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €8.70 and a 200-day moving average of €7.79.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

