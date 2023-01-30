Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CODYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €69.00 ($75.00) to €68.00 ($73.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €55.00 ($59.78) to €62.00 ($67.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($69.57) to €55.00 ($59.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($82.61) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.77. 49,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,917. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

