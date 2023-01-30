Comparing Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) & Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Aware has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aware alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aware and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -7.67% -16.75% -14.39% Avid Technology 10.75% -37.85% 20.06%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A Avid Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aware and Avid Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aware currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.45%. Avid Technology has a consensus price target of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.58%. Given Aware’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aware is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aware and Avid Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $16.85 million 2.29 -$5.82 million ($0.06) -29.67 Avid Technology $409.94 million 3.29 $41.39 million $0.99 31.16

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Aware. Aware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Avid Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Aware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Aware on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aware

(Get Rating)

Aware, Inc. is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.