Comparing IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) and Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC)

Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC – Get Rating) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Uranium Energy and IperionX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A IperionX 0 0 1 0 3.00

IperionX has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 166.13%. Given IperionX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IperionX is more favorable than Uranium Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy 4.44% 0.95% 0.85% IperionX N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Uranium Energy and IperionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

40.4% of Uranium Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of IperionX shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Uranium Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uranium Energy and IperionX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy $23.16 million 64.99 $5.24 million $0.02 203.60 IperionX N/A N/A -$21.52 million N/A N/A

Uranium Energy has higher revenue and earnings than IperionX.

Summary

Uranium Energy beats IperionX on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About IperionX

(Get Rating)

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

