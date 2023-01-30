Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Holdings Raised by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International accounts for 5.8% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 1.59% of Compass Minerals International worth $20,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 143.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $44.40. 42,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,639. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

